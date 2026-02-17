(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Agrigento Valley of the Temples

    Agrigento Valley of the Temples

    ITALY

    02.20.2026

    Audio by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 20, 2026) A radio spot that highlights an upcoming Morale, Welfare, and Recreation tour to the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 04:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90523
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111534316.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Agrigento Valley of the Temples, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Agrigento, Radio, Spot, AFN, NASSIG

