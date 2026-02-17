Radio News Air Mobility Squadron 260219

The following is a radio news highlighting the mission of the 726th Air Mobility Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The 726th AMS is a tenant unit at Spangdahlem AB that is responsible for providing logistical support for the C-5 Galaxy and the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)