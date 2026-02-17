Radio News Dental Clinic 260223

The following is a radio news highlighting the 52nd Medical Group Dental Clinic at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026. The Dental Clinic travels to geographically separated units to provide dental services. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 08:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90519
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111534288.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
