    Radio News Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month 260218

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.16.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. Teen dating violence is defined as physical, emotional, sexual, or verbal abuse that occurs within a dating relationship among teenagers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:24
    This work, Radio News Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month 260218, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

