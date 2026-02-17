(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Naples Middle/High School Play Promotion

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Naples Middle/High School Play Promotion

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.18.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    260218-N-LD903-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 18, 2026) Radio spot promoting the Naples Middle/High School's production of Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 03:55
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90517
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111534278.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Naples Middle/High School Play Promotion, by PO1 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

