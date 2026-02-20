(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Library Spot

    Spangdahlem Library Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the Spangdahlem Library at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The library offers a collection of over 25,000 books, movies, music, video games, and programs for all ages. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90515
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111534276.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Library Spot, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    library
    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio