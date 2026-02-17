Radio News Vehicle Disposal 260220

The following is a radio news highlighting the process of how to properly dispose a vehicle at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. The 52nd Security Forces Squadron and the Auto Hobby Shop work together to prevent vehicles from becoming abandoned. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)