Arctic Connections | Episode 10 - Strategic Futures in the High North

Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 10, "Strategic Futures in the High North." In this episode, host Matthew Hickey engages in a conversation with Maria Jontén, a distinguished expert from the Swedish Defence University. Together, they delve into the evolving security dynamics of the Arctic region, exploring how geopolitical shifts, and emerging technologies are shaping strategic considerations for the High North.