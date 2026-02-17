(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Connections | Episode 10 - Strategic Futures in the High North

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 10, "Strategic Futures in the High North." In this episode, host Matthew Hickey engages in a conversation with Maria Jontén, a distinguished expert from the Swedish Defence University. Together, they delve into the evolving security dynamics of the Arctic region, exploring how geopolitical shifts, and emerging technologies are shaping strategic considerations for the High North.

