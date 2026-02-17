(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Connections | Episode 9 - Arctic Perspectives from Global Strike Command

    Arctic Connections | Episode 9 - Arctic Perspectives from Global Strike Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Episode 9 of Arctic Connections explores the role of the U.S. Arctic in our ability to deter competitors around the globe featuring Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command and commander, Air Forces Strategic - Air, U.S. Strategic Command, with host, Matt Hickey. Hickey and Bussiere discuss Global Strike Command’s ongoing modernization efforts including NC3 architecture, bomber fleet, and ICBM evolution, as well as potential lessons learned for Arctic innovation. Finally, the show concludes with a discussion on the strategic access, placement, and location of Alaska as both Arctic and Pacific. Originally recorded Jan. 15, 2025, this episode exams these topics and more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90507
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111533607.mp3
    Length: 00:46:50
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 9 - Arctic Perspectives from Global Strike Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio