Arctic Connections | Episode 11 - Allies, Adversaries, and Arctic Access facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonsharethis sharing button

    Arctic Connections | Episode 11 - Allies, Adversaries, and Arctic Access

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 11, Allies, Adversaries, and Arctic Access. In this episode, host Matthew Hickey sits down with Alexander Dalziel, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, to discuss Russian attitudes toward the North American Arctic and what they mean for regional defense and deterrence. Dalziel offers a Canadian perspective on U.S.-Canada cooperation, NATO’s role in the western flank, and the growing partnership between China and Russia—particularly in the Bering Strait and Arctic shipping logistics. The conversation also highlights joint missile defense through the “golden dome,” and how allies in Europe and Asia can help strengthen icebreaker capabilities in the Arctic. Originally recorded on June 5, 2025, this episode explores these topics and more.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:45:28
