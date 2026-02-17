Arctic Connections | Episode 12 - Anchorage Navy Week

Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 12, Anchorage Navy Week: Strengthening Arctic Security and Inspiring Future Sailors. In this episode, host Matthew Hickey speaks with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner, senior executive for Anchorage Navy Week and Director of the Warfighting Integration Directorate, N2N6I. The conversation explores how Navy Week—held for the first time in Alaska—advances public understanding of the Navy’s role in Arctic security and homeland defense. BryerJoyner shares why the Arctic matters to the U.S. Navy, and why outreach and recruiting are essential to building the future force.