Arctic Connections | Episode 8 - Navigating Arctic Strategy: Canada’s Role in Regional Security

Arctic Connections | Episode 8

In this episode, Dr. Marc Lanteigne and host Matthew Hickey discuss the evolving landscape of Arctic policy and international cooperation. Dr. Lanteigne offers insight into Canada’s strategic priorities in the Arctic and highlights the importance of governance and security collaboration in ensuring stability across the region. The conversation also features analysis of China’s increasing activity in the Arctic and the implications for global strategic competition. Originally recorded in January 2025, this episode explores these topics and more.