    Arctic Connections | Episode 5 - Threats Through, To, and In the North American Arctic

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 5, Threats Through, To, and In the North American Arctic, featuring Dr. Whitney Lackenbauer and host Matthew Hickey. In this episode, renowned Arctic scholar, Dr. Lackenbauer, walks us through his model for Arctic security that delineates threats Through, To, and In the Arctic. The discussion provides essential perspectives for policymakers to understand the nature of the varying Arctic threats at the intersection of Arctic sovereignty, governance, socio-economic, cultural, and community resiliency issues.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90503
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111533572.mp3
    Length: 00:55:20
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
