Arctic Connections | Episode 5 - Threats Through, To, and In the North American Arctic

Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 5, Threats Through, To, and In the North American Arctic, featuring Dr. Whitney Lackenbauer and host Matthew Hickey. In this episode, renowned Arctic scholar, Dr. Lackenbauer, walks us through his model for Arctic security that delineates threats Through, To, and In the Arctic. The discussion provides essential perspectives for policymakers to understand the nature of the varying Arctic threats at the intersection of Arctic sovereignty, governance, socio-economic, cultural, and community resiliency issues.