    Arctic Connections | Episode 15 - From the Director’s Chair - 2025’s Arctic Security Takeaways

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    In this episode of Arctic Connections, Associate Director for Strategic Engagement Matthew Hickey and Director Randy "Church" Kee of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies reflect on 2025 and look to the year ahead in Arctic security. They delve into the U.S. executive action on the Arctic as well as international developments, emphasizing the Arctic's growing importance as a theater of strategic relevance and a critical component of homeland defense for the United States. Director Kee explains the "ten, twelve, and two o’clock” avenues of approach to North America, framing Arctic security issues across multiple Arctic sub-regions. The episode also previews upcoming Ted Stevens Center education, research, and engagement programs. Looking ahead, the discussion explores emerging challenges, including the need for rapid technological advancement to counter threats like hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial systems, and the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and academia to ensure a secure and stable Arctic.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90499
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111533549.mp3
    Length: 00:31:15
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
