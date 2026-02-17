Arctic Connections | Episode 3 - Arctic Infrastructure & Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90498" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Arctic Connections | Episode 3, Arctic Infrastructure & Defense, featuring Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Associate Director for Research and Analysis, and host Matthew Hickey. As Arctic sea ice melts and new shipping lanes open, nations are racing to secure their interests in this once-remote region. Recent developments, including increased military activity and infrastructure investments by countries like Russia, the United States, and China, are reshaping our understanding of Arctic dynamics. Originally recorded in October 2024, this episode explores these changes and more.