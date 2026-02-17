(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Connections | Episode 3 - Arctic Infrastructure & Defense

    Arctic Connections | Episode 3 - Arctic Infrastructure & Defense

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Arctic Connections | Episode 3, Arctic Infrastructure & Defense, featuring Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Associate Director for Research and Analysis, and host Matthew Hickey. As Arctic sea ice melts and new shipping lanes open, nations are racing to secure their interests in this once-remote region. Recent developments, including increased military activity and infrastructure investments by countries like Russia, the United States, and China, are reshaping our understanding of Arctic dynamics. Originally recorded in October 2024, this episode explores these changes and more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90498
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111533545.mp3
    Length: 00:29:34
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 3 - Arctic Infrastructure & Defense, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio