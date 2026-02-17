Arctic Connections | Episode 3, Arctic Infrastructure & Defense, featuring Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Associate Director for Research and Analysis, and host Matthew Hickey. As Arctic sea ice melts and new shipping lanes open, nations are racing to secure their interests in this once-remote region. Recent developments, including increased military activity and infrastructure investments by countries like Russia, the United States, and China, are reshaping our understanding of Arctic dynamics. Originally recorded in October 2024, this episode explores these changes and more.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 17:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90498
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111533545.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:34
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 3 - Arctic Infrastructure & Defense, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.