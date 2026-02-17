The LOGSTAT: Reps & Sets - Sustaining the Joint Forcible Entry

Episode #40: On the One-Year Anniversary of launching The LOGSTAT podcast, CPT Garett Pyle jumps in with LTC Jason Day, CSM Luis Colon, and CPT Zachary Stefanski of the 407th Light Support Battalion, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division to discuss sustainment with aerial delivery operations and a concept known as Joint Forcible Entry (JFE). Listen firsthand how their team has mastered reps and sets of JFE operations to provide decisive sustainment support anywhere in the world.