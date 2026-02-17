(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 10

    The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 10

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In this episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we explore the people and missions driving fleet readiness at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center.

    We begin with Commanding Officer Captain Dan Hemminger, who shares what the reconstitution of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk means for MARMC, our workforce, and the future of ship maintenance.

    Then we head south with Lieutenant Commander Spicer to hear how a MARMC expeditionary repair team supported USS Iwo Jima and USS San Antonio during Operation Southern Spear.

    Next, Lieutenant Commander Geiss joins us to discuss earning the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Award and how her team set new standards for modernization and innovation.

    We also dive below the waterline with MARMC’s Dive Shop, where ND1 Toomer and ND2 Simonini share what it takes to perform high-risk, high-precision repairs in one of the Navy’s most challenging environments.

    Finally, we highlight the spirit of service beyond the workplace as Chief Ollie Dunlap reflects on receiving the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award and the importance of community leadership and mentorship.

    From expeditionary repairs to underwater operations, this episode celebrates the people whose dedication and teamwork keep the Fleet mission-ready!



    (00:00:00) Intro

    (00:00:51) CO Update with Captain Dan Hemminger

    (00:03:36) LCDR Spicer, Expeditionary Repairs in the Caribbean

    (00:15:32) LCDR Geiss, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Award

    (00:26:49) ND1 Toomer and ND2 Simonini, MARMC Dive Shop

    (00:44:32) GSMC Dunlap, Bob Feller Act of Valor Award

    (00:53:00) Wrap Up

    (00:53:27) Sign-Offs

    (00:54:01) Outro

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    TAGS

    maintainer
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    Maintainer podcast

