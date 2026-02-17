(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman's Edge - EP 3 - Cable and Antenna Operations Specialist (1D7X3)

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode, we sit down with cable and antenna operations specialists (1D7X3) Master Sgt. Jonathan Cunha and Staff Sgt. Edmund Ericson from the Massachusetts Air National Guard. They discuss how they install, maintain and troubleshoot copper core, coaxial, waveguide and fiber-optic cable and antenna systems that support local area networks, wide area networks and global communications. From climbing antenna support structures to interpreting technical data and repairing critical infrastructure, they share what it takes to keep Airmen connected and mission-ready. The conversation also covers their technical school experience and what a typical day looks like in this essential career field.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 08:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90490
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111532516.mp3
    Length: 00:25:00
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
