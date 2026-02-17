Airman's Edge - EP 3 - Cable and Antenna Operations Specialist (1D7X3)

In this episode, we sit down with cable and antenna operations specialists (1D7X3) Master Sgt. Jonathan Cunha and Staff Sgt. Edmund Ericson from the Massachusetts Air National Guard. They discuss how they install, maintain and troubleshoot copper core, coaxial, waveguide and fiber-optic cable and antenna systems that support local area networks, wide area networks and global communications. From climbing antenna support structures to interpreting technical data and repairing critical infrastructure, they share what it takes to keep Airmen connected and mission-ready. The conversation also covers their technical school experience and what a typical day looks like in this essential career field.