(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 34 - Services in the Spotlight Part 1

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 34 - Services in the Spotlight Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie Sonner, sustainment flight chief, and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wilkinson, fitness non-commissioned officer, both assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discuss duties, responsibilities and training of the force support squadron, January 9, 2026. Sonner and Wilkinson share stories and experiences from their service in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 20:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90488
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111531978.mp3
    Length: 00:43:13
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 34 - Services in the Spotlight Part 1, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio