Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 34 - Services in the Spotlight Part 1

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie Sonner, sustainment flight chief, and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wilkinson, fitness non-commissioned officer, both assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discuss duties, responsibilities and training of the force support squadron, January 9, 2026. Sonner and Wilkinson share stories and experiences from their service in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)