U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie Sonner, sustainment flight chief, and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wilkinson, fitness non-commissioned officer, both assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discuss duties, responsibilities and training of the force support squadron, January 9, 2026. Sonner and Wilkinson share stories and experiences from their service in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 20:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90488
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111531978.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:13
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 34 - Services in the Spotlight Part 1, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.