    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Raster Tools: Leveraging spatial analysis and AI towards a fire-resilient future, in minutes

    02.17.2026

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service   

    To effectively manage fire, land and fire managers need detailed, current local information – for example, the amount of burnable material present, fuel moisture levels, winds, temperatures, and terrain changes across time and space. Managers also need these data to decide where, when, and how to treat a landscape while balancing costs and benefits, projected wildfire risk, and potential impacts.

    Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread.

