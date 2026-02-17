Personnel Matters, Episode 19 Fitness Standards

Episode 19, Fitness Standards
PRODUCER’S NOTE: As of Feb. 18, 2026, the official Air Force physical fitness assessment standards have not yet been finalized and published. Please check the AFPC website for the most recent news and updates.
AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and the services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights Air Forcer Fitness Standards.
Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.
Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.
AFPC Resource links:
Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil
myFSS – myfss.us.af.mil/
myFitness – https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/usaf-fitness-management
Warfighters Fitness Playbook –
https://www.afpc.af.mil/Portals/70/documents/FITNESS/The%20Warfighter's%20Fitness%20Playbook%20Final.pdf
DAFMAN36-2905 – https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a1/publication/dafman36-2905/dafman36-2905.pdf
