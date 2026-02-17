(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 4

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 4

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    In this episode, Pete and Kristin talk to threat manager Eric Weiss, United States Marshal Service Protective Intelligence Unit, about the art and science of threat management. Weiss, a DHS Certified Master Trainer and ATAP Sergeant at Arms, discusses unique ideas to manage threats and frame threat management strategies.

