Understanding Military Child Care with Expert Advice

Military child care can be overwhelming, especially if you’re new to it. In this episode, host Bruce Moody sits down with Air Force and Marine Corps child and youth program experts Michelle Crawford and Molly Hill to make the options clear.



They break down how child care fees are set by total family income, how Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood works, and how to request care through MilitaryChildCare.com. They also highlight what happens day to day in programs, including how the Early Learning Matters curriculum supports children from birth through pre-K.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



