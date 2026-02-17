(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Understanding Military Child Care with Expert Advice

    Understanding Military Child Care with Expert Advice

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Military child care can be overwhelming, especially if you’re new to it. In this episode, host Bruce Moody sits down with Air Force and Marine Corps child and youth program experts Michelle Crawford and Molly Hill to make the options clear.

    They break down how child care fees are set by total family income, how Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood works, and how to request care through MilitaryChildCare.com. They also highlight what happens day to day in programs, including how the Early Learning Matters curriculum supports children from birth through pre-K.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 13:05
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90481
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111531042.mp3
    Length: 00:47:13
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Understanding Military Child Care with Expert Advice, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    child care
    parenting
    Military OneSource
    DOW
    Military
    Child & Youth Program

