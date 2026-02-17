(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Energy Resilience and Nuance Thinking

    KMC Update - Energy Resilience and Nuance Thinking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Cameron Hoccheim, Career Practicum public affairs intern, provides tips for when a blackout occurs on Feb. 11, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Chaplain Levy Pekar, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, shares an example of nuance thinking on Feb. 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 10:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90480
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111530861.mp3
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Energy Resilience and Nuance Thinking, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pflaz
    energy resilience
    Chaplains
    nuance thinking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio