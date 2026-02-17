AFN Naples Radio News - Union of Comoros Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise & USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) Cross-deck visit

260218-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 2, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting a Union of Comoros Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise & USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) Cross-deck visit. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 08:06
|Newscasts
|90477
|2602/DOD_111530706.mp3
|00:02:54
|2026
|NAPLES, IT
|3
|0
|0
