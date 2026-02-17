(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Union of Comoros Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise & USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) Cross-deck visit

    AFN Naples Radio News - Union of Comoros Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise & USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) Cross-deck visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.18.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    260218-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 2, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting a Union of Comoros Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise & USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) Cross-deck visit. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90477
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111530706.mp3
    Length: 00:02:54
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Union of Comoros Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise & USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) Cross-deck visit, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Comoros
    Naval Forces
    Marine Corps
    US Navy

