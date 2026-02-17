(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boots to Business

    Boots to Business

    ITALY

    02.17.2026

    Audio by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 18, 2026) Radio spot promotes Boots to Business, offered through the Fleet and Family Support Center. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 07:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90476
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111530687.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Fleet and family
    Boots to business
    AFN Sigonella
    Radio Spot

