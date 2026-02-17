260211 - CMC Interview

Radio segment featuring Command Master Chief Todd Galarza, command master chief Naval Support Activity Bahrain speaking about his expectations for Sailors in Bahrain and the importance of mission readiness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 05:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90471
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111530657.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:25
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
