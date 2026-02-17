(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260218 - Wellness Wednesday

    260218 - Wellness Wednesday

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.17.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    Twice a month radio segment featuring Cmdr. Beverly Torres, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s episode featured discussions about heart disease, resources on base and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 05:52
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260218 - Wellness Wednesday, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wellness Wednesday
    NMRTU
    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain

