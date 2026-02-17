SrA Austin Wylie writes, records, and produces and original musical composition to be incorporated into the Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines series of radio products at AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines is the first of a series of convergence journalism products in line with Col McNorton's intent of increased synergy across Department of War Information Activity agencies.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90444
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111530425.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines Original Musical Composition, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS
