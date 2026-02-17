Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines Original Musical Composition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90444" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

SrA Austin Wylie writes, records, and produces and original musical composition to be incorporated into the Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines series of radio products at AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines is the first of a series of convergence journalism products in line with Col McNorton's intent of increased synergy across Department of War Information Activity agencies.