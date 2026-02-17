(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines Original Musical Composition

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines Original Musical Composition

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Media Center - Japan

    SrA Austin Wylie writes, records, and produces and original musical composition to be incorporated into the Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines series of radio products at AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines is the first of a series of convergence journalism products in line with Col McNorton's intent of increased synergy across Department of War Information Activity agencies.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 20:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90444
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111530425.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines Original Musical Composition, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stars and stripes
    AFN
    Music
    Department of War Information Activity
    Frontline Headlines
    Original Composition

