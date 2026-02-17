NEWSCAST 12 FEB 26: MINEX 1 JA 26 & NMCB 11 AT CAMP SHIELDS

260212-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 12, 2026)
The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 26 1JA off the coast of Japan, Feb. 11, 2026, and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 completed Relief-in-Place / Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) with NMCB-4 on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
