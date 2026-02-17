NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 13, 2026) An interview with Colt Teuscher and Kaci Hamby, Liberty Center Sigonella managers, to highlight events with the liberty center on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 09:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90429
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111529143.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Colt Teuscher and Kaci Hamby, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.