    PrevNext Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2026

    PrevNext Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2026

    JAPAN

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Tinian, U.S. Marines established and operate a forward arming and refueling point during an aviation training relocation program. In Hawaii - Senior medical leaders from across the army medical enterprise visited the 25th Infantry division to observe how the division prepares its medical personnel, and in Korea, U.S. soldiers offloaded containers and uploaded vehicles and equipment at the Busan port which demonstrates how the military integrates multiple modes of transportation to move cargo around the globe.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 19:53
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PrevNext Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS

