PrevNext Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: In Tinian, U.S. Marines established and operate a forward arming and refueling point during an aviation training relocation program. In Hawaii - Senior medical leaders from across the army medical enterprise visited the 25th Infantry division to observe how the division prepares its medical personnel, and in Korea, U.S. soldiers offloaded containers and uploaded vehicles and equipment at the Busan port which demonstrates how the military integrates multiple modes of transportation to move cargo around the globe.
