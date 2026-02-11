(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legends Among Us - Strength for Tomorrow

    Legends Among Us - Strength for Tomorrow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    CH Phipps hangs out with CPT Steve Gay, the 3d CR physical therapist, for part two of the H2F series on NTC prep and recovery. CPT Gay discusses the practical ways in which Troopers can avoid injury both at NTC and upon redeploying back to Fort Hood. (Recorded on 11 February 2026.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 11:15
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90415
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111528721.mp3
    Length: 00:35:48
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Strength for Tomorrow, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3d Cavalry Regiment
    National Training Center and Fort Irwin
    Holistic Health & Fitness
    burba gym

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio