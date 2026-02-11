Legends Among Us - Strength for Tomorrow

CH Phipps hangs out with CPT Steve Gay, the 3d CR physical therapist, for part two of the H2F series on NTC prep and recovery. CPT Gay discusses the practical ways in which Troopers can avoid injury both at NTC and upon redeploying back to Fort Hood. (Recorded on 11 February 2026.)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 11:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90415
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111528721.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:48
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
