With NTC 2026 on the horizon, CH Phipps spends some time with 1LT Caitlyn Nass to talk through the merits of good nutrition during 3d CR's deployment to Ft, Irwin this year. 1LT Nass, the Regimental Dietician, provides practical advice on how Troopers can optimize their fuel consumption to maximize performance in the field and minimize the after effects of an intense training rotation. This is part one of a two-part series from the H2F Team. (Recorded on 11 February 2026.)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90414
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111526765.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:41
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - What Are You Eatin' in the Box?, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.