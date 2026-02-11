Lima Charlie - Ep. 11 Coffee Talk #1

On this first episode of "Coffee Talk", a news series of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Command. Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, senior enlisted advisor, to discuss an array of topics; warfighting readiness and the new direction of the Army in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 11:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:25:53
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
