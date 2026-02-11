(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 11 Coffee Talk #1

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    On this first episode of "Coffee Talk", a news series of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Command. Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, senior enlisted advisor, to discuss an array of topics; warfighting readiness and the new direction of the Army in 2026.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Department of War
    Warfighting Readiness
    Lima Charlie Podcast

