Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 34

Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast! Each month, our team brings you relevant and relatable health content to empower you and support the readiness of the force.



Do you ever feel like you're being pulled in a dozen different directions? From the daily grind to major life challenges, stress is a constant companion. But you don't have to feel overwhelmed. Today, we're not just talking about stress—we're making a plan to stress less.



Joining us for this important conversation are our special guests from Lyster Army Health Clinic:

• Guest Host: Lt. Col. Adam Keller, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

• Guests: Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland, Senior Enlisted Advisor and Brent Eubanks, Clinical Social Worker



