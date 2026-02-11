(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 34

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 34

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast! Each month, our team brings you relevant and relatable health content to empower you and support the readiness of the force.

    Do you ever feel like you're being pulled in a dozen different directions? From the daily grind to major life challenges, stress is a constant companion. But you don't have to feel overwhelmed. Today, we're not just talking about stress—we're making a plan to stress less.

    Joining us for this important conversation are our special guests from Lyster Army Health Clinic:
    • Guest Host: Lt. Col. Adam Keller, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
    • Guests: Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland, Senior Enlisted Advisor and Brent Eubanks, Clinical Social Worker

    Lyster Health Talks is dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready. This podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit our website at https://lyster.tricare.mil.

    Disclaimer: The information in this podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for a professional medical assessment. Please consult with your primary care manager for any health-related concerns.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 11:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90412
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111526413.mp3
    Length: 00:18:39
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 34, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Defense Health Agency, Fort Rucker, Lyster Health Talks Podcast

