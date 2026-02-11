(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Personnel Matters - Episode 18, Force Generation

    Personnel Matters - Episode 18, Force Generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Audio by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Podcast 18 Summary
    Episode 18, Force Generation

    AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and the services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights Force Generation.

    Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.

    Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.

    AFPC Resource links:
    Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil

    AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil

    myFSS - myfss.us.af.mil/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90411
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111526364.mp3
    Length: 00:12:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel Matters - Episode 18, Force Generation, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Force Generation
    AFPC
    Personnel Matters
    AFPC Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio