AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Headphone Use in Uniform

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting recent updates to Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of DAF Personnel. The update includes changes to authorized use of earpieces, earbuds, headphones, earphones and any wireless technology while in uniform, specifying use only for official duties. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)