    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Headphone Use in Uniform

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Headphone Use in Uniform

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting recent updates to Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of DAF Personnel. The update includes changes to authorized use of earpieces, earbuds, headphones, earphones and any wireless technology while in uniform, specifying use only for official duties. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 02:32
    TAGS

    AFI
    Dress and Appearance
    DAFI 36-2903
    U.S. Air Force
    Aviano Air Base
    headphones

