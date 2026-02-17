An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting recent updates to Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of DAF Personnel. The update includes changes to authorized use of earpieces, earbuds, headphones, earphones and any wireless technology while in uniform, specifying use only for official duties. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 02:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90410
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111526298.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Headphone Use in Uniform, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.