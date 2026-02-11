Varsity Soccer Tryouts Spot

This 30-second spot covers the Spangdahlem varsity soccer tryouts occurring on Feb. 26, 2026 at the field next to the Eifel Powerhaus at Spangdahlem, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is open to men and women. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)