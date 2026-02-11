The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. This segment covered 11th annual Saber Kappensitzung event at Club Eifel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 05:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90406
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111526144.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260210, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.