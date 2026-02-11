Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 85. The Learning Curve - JAG Corps Recruiting and Incentives

In this episode Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Maj Aniesha Bell, Chief of Recruiting for the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, for a look at the various accession programs available to civilians, law students, and current service members, including the Direct Appointment Program (DAP), the Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP), and the Educational Delay program. Major Bell also provides valuable tips for submitting a strong application and highlights the significant financial incentives offered, such as the Student Loan Repayment Program and JAG Continuation Pay.



Have questions about these programs or the application process? Please reach out to Recruiting at 1 (800) JAG-USAF or (703) 614-2385 or send an email to af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil.



Online application can be found here: https://jagusaf.jag.af.mil/.

