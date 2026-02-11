(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 85. The Learning Curve - JAG Corps Recruiting and Incentives

    Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 85. The Learning Curve - JAG Corps Recruiting and Incentives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Audio by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Maj Aniesha Bell, Chief of Recruiting for the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, for a look at the various accession programs available to civilians, law students, and current service members, including the Direct Appointment Program (DAP), the Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP), and the Educational Delay program. Major Bell also provides valuable tips for submitting a strong application and highlights the significant financial incentives offered, such as the Student Loan Repayment Program and JAG Continuation Pay.

    Have questions about these programs or the application process? Please reach out to Recruiting at 1 (800) JAG-USAF or (703) 614-2385 or send an email to af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil.

    Online application can be found here: https://jagusaf.jag.af.mil/.
    Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USAFJAG
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforcejagcorps

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90402
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111525296.mp3
    Length: 00:22:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 85. The Learning Curve - JAG Corps Recruiting and Incentives, by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School
    leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio