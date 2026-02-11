The LOGSTAT: Mastering the Maintenance Mindset

Episode #39: Maintenance cannot be just the “check the box” operation. You must create a culture that supports it from the ground up. The success of your unit depends on it. Thus, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CW5 Jason Buzzard, who has mastered the maintenance mindset, and shows the community how to turn AR 750-1 from a dry regulation into a lethal advantage.



Additional Resources:

AR 750-1 Army Materiel Maintenance Policy: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32929-AR_750-1-000-WEB-1.pdf



For Publications visit Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/