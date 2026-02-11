(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The LOGSTAT: Mastering the Maintenance Mindset

    The LOGSTAT: Mastering the Maintenance Mindset

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #39: Maintenance cannot be just the “check the box” operation. You must create a culture that supports it from the ground up. The success of your unit depends on it. Thus, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CW5 Jason Buzzard, who has mastered the maintenance mindset, and shows the community how to turn AR 750-1 from a dry regulation into a lethal advantage.

    Additional Resources:
    AR 750-1 Army Materiel Maintenance Policy: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN32929-AR_750-1-000-WEB-1.pdf

    For Publications visit Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:29
