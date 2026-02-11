(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - USV Training & GAFPB Challenge

    AFN Naples Radio News - USV Training & GAFPB Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260210-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) training during Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 and U.S. and Italian Soldiers earning the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 09:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90398
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111524326.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USV Training & GAFPB Challenge, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio