260210-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) training during Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 and U.S. and Italian Soldiers earning the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 09:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90398
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111524326.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USV Training & GAFPB Challenge, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.