    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Spring Bazaar

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    260210-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the Spring Bazaar hosted at NSA Naples Middle/Highschool. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 08:52
    Category: Recording
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Spring Bazaar, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

