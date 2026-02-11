NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (FEB. 12, 2026) Brittney Thomas, work and life coordinator at Fleet and Family Support Center and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joe Mattia, food service officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speak about financial relief and an upcoming special meal at the galley, Feb. 12, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 07:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90390
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111524166.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260212-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
