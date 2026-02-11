(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260212-NEWSCAST-STRIPES

    260212-NEWSCAST-STRIPES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 12, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack, speaks about a recently published article on Stars & Stripes. (US Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 07:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90388
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111524153.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260212-NEWSCAST-STRIPES, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio