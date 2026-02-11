260212-NEWSCAST-XO

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Executive Officer, Cmdr. Steven Aspholm, speaks about the COLA and OHA surveys. (US Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 07:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90387
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111524148.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
