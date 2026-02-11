260211-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 11, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Aviano Airman heads to the Olympics and partnerships through music. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 09:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90372
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111522164.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Aviano Airman Heads to the Olympics and Partnerships Through Music, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.