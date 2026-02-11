(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Aviano Airman Heads to the Olympics and Partnerships Through Music

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.11.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260211-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 11, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Aviano Airman heads to the Olympics and partnerships through music. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90372
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111522164.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Aviano Airman Heads to the Olympics and Partnerships Through Music, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

