The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 23: Fiscal Law Updates with GAO

On this Episode, Ms. Kristine Hassigner from the Government Accountability Office joins us to talk about 2025 Fiscal Law updates. We deep dive into some of the Impoundment Control Act decisions from this past year. Cases discussed: Dep’t of the Interior—Applicability of the Impoundment Control Act to Pause of Large-Scale Water Recycling and Reuse Program, B-337233 (Comp. Gen. July 23, 2025); Dep’t of Homeland Sec.—Application of the Impoundment Control Act to Reductions in Force, B-337366 (Comp. Gen. July 31, 2025); Inst. of Museum and Libr. Servs.—Applicability of the Impoundment Control Act to Reduction of Agency Functions, B-337375 (Comp. Gen. June 16, 2025).

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).