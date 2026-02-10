(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Souda Bay Radio Interview - Navy Federal

    GREECE

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Seaman Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez interview with Roberto Diaz-Kerkado, Member Service Representative from Navy Federal Credit Union, Feb. 11, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:29
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90369
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111522095.mp3
    Length: 00:21:22
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Souda Bay Radio Interview - Navy Federal, by SN Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

